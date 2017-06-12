This is very good news for Luther fans. BBC America has greenlighted a new installment of the praised British crime drama written and created by Neil Cross, with Idris Elba set to return in his iconic role as DCI John Luther. Filming on the new four-part limited series is slated to begin early next year for BBC and BBC America. No other details, as to premiere date or additional cast, were revealed, so stay tuned.

Luther’s most recent Season 4 aired as a two-hour TV movie in December 2015. There has been a lot of buzz about when or if a new installment would air.

Said Cross: “Now what? It’s a question Idris and I get asked a lot. What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London? It can’t be over, can it? There’s so much we don’t know. So much unfinished business.

The thing is, we’ve been asking ourselves the same question. Because we love John and wonder what he’s up to. And as for me, I’m scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who’s going to stop them, if not John Luther?

In the end, we picked up the phone to some old friends and asked if they’d like to find out what happens next. It turns out, they would. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find out what happens next.

Now what? Luther’s coming back. That’s what.”

“Neil, the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on,” added Elba.

Luther has earned a total of eleven Emmy nominations including outstanding TV movie and lead actor nom for Elba, who has won a Golden Globe, SAG award, NAACP Image Award and a Critics’ Choice Award for the role.

“Luther is compulsive, unnerving television,” said Sarah Barnett, President of BBC America. “Neil Cross, Idris Elba and the team are geniuses and we all wait with bated breath to see what happens next in this blindingly brilliant show.”

Luther has been commissioned by Piers Wenger and Charlotte Moore, and is produced by BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial production arm, and co-produced with BBC America. Elba and Cross executive produce with Marcus Wilson and Hilary Salmon for BBC Studios and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC.