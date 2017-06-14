EXCLUSIVE: Lucy Liu has joined Zoey Deutch (last night’s WIF Face of the Future award winner), Glen Powell, and Taye Diggs in Netflix’s Set It Up from director Claire Scanlon.

Written by Katie Silberman, the film follows the story of two overworked and underpaid assistants, Harper and Charlie (Deutch and Powell), who are wasting their 20s working for superiors who treat them like dirt and work them ’round the clock. Harper and Charlie commiserate with each other about their crazy bosses (Liu and Diggs) and realize that they would have much more free time if the people they worked for weren’t single. They concoct a plan to solve their problem by setting up their respective bosses with each other. As assistants they have all the access and all the power to pull the strings behind the scenes to lure their unwitting bosses into a faux romance. When the plan is a huge success, Harper and Charlie are now free to live their lives. But, things start to spin out of control as they begin to discover what started out as a harmless plan could lead to some unanticipated consequences.

Liu plays Kirsten Stevens, described as “an intimidating, no-nonsense, extremely successful sports reporter.”

The project is being produced by Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman of Treehouse Pictures. Liu plays Dr. Joan Watson on CBS’ Elementary, which is about to wrap its fifth season. On the film side, she’ll next be seen in James Franco’s indie sci-fi film Future World.

