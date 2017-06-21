Kathy Baker and Kyle Bornheimer have signed on for recurring roles in Judd Apatow’s Netflix relationship comedy Love, starring Paul Rust and Gillian Jacobs.

Co-created and written by Apatow, Rust and Lesley Arfin, Love follows Gus (Rust) and Mickey (Jacobs) as they navigate the exhilaration and humiliations of intimacy, commitment, and other things they were hoping to avoid.

Baker will plav Vicki, Gus’ (Rust) mother and Bornheimer will portray Ken, Gus’ older brother.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Baker will next be seen in a recurring role on truTV comedy series I’m Sorry, opposite Andrea Savage, as well as in the feature film The Ballad of Lefty Brown, opposite Bill Pullman and Peter Fonda. She also recurs on Netflix’s multi-cam series The Ranch. Baker is repped by Berwick & Kovacik and Paradigm.

Bornheimer recurs as Teddy Wells on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and recently guest-starred in Angie Tribeca. His recent feature credits include Rules Don’t Apply and Hail, Caesar! He’s repped by Gersh, Haven and Morris Yorn.