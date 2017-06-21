IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Love After Love, the debut feature from director Russell Harbaugh starring Andie MacDowell and Chris O’Dowd. The pic had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film festival, where it won a cinematography prize. A release strategy is in the works.

Co-written by Harbaugh and Eric Mendelsohn, the drama documents the ways a family including a college theater professor (MacDowell) and her two sons (O’Dowd and James Adomian) move forward in the wake of the loss of its patriarch. Ill-equipped to attend to their mounting emotional needs, they find release in alternatively abhorrent and joyful ways. Juliet Rylance and Dree Hemingway co-star.

Lucas Joaquin, Lauren Haber and Michael Prall are producers, and Lars Knudsen, Mendelsohn, Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve are executive producers. The film is a Great Point Media production in Association with Secret Engine and Weedon Media. IFC Films’ Arianna Bocco negotiated the deal with ICM Partners and Great Point’s Halmi.