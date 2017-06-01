The Los Angeles Kings are coming off a difficult season in which they lost their All-Star goalie in the first game, went to miss the NHL playoffs and, roughest of all, saw the retirement of the 44-year “Voice of the Kings,” Bob Miller. After trying out a number of new announcers on-air, the team is changing on the fly with a 28-year-old kid from Brooklyn.

Alex Faust has signed a multiyear contract to announce Kings games on Fox Sports West, facing off with longtime TV color man Jim Fox. Veterans Nick Nixon and Daryl Evans will continue to call games on the radio.

“After an extensive and collaborative search with the LA Kings, we know Alex’s enthusiasm and knowledge of the game will resonate well with fans,” said Henry Ford, SVP and GM of Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket. “We look forward to him being part of the great tradition that is Kings hockey.

Totally thrilled to join the @LAKings family! Opportunity of a lifetime, without a doubt. Can't wait to get to meet Kings fans this summer. — Alex Faust (@alex_faust) June 1, 2017

Faust has called hockey games for NBCSN, NESN and Westwood One Radio. He was the voice of the AHL’s Utica Comets from 2013-15, had done college football and basketball play-by-play man for ESPNU and Fox Sports since 2015 and called this year’s NCAA Men’s Frozen Four for Westwood One. Earlier in his career, Faust was the voice of Northeastern’s men’s basketball team and announced games for minor league baseball Staten Island Yankees for two years.