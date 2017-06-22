Becks, the musical drama directed by Elizabeth Rohrbaugh and Daniel Powell starring Lena Hall, won the LA Film Festival’s U.S. Fiction Award today, while Karen Moncrieff’s The Keeping Hours took the Audience Award for a fiction feature.

Those winners were among the awards announced today at the festival’s Awards Reception by Festival Director Jennifer Cochis and Film Independent President Josh Welsh (see the complete list below).

Festival Guest Director Miguel Arteta (Beatriz at Dinner) was awarded the Spirit of Independence Award for his work advancing the cause of independent film and championing creative freedom.

The U.S. Fiction Cinematography Award went to cinematographers Christian Sorensen Hansen and Pete Ohs for Everything Beautiful is Far Away, which made its World Premiere at the Festival. The World Fiction Award went to Diego Ros for The Night Guard (El Vigilante), which made its North American Premiere. Taking the Documentary Award was Liyana, by Amanda Kopp and Aaron Kopp.

The LA Film Festival kicked off June 14 with the world premiere of Colin Trevorrow’s The Book of Henry and closes today with the LA Premiere of Matt Spicer’s Ingrid Goes West.

Here’s the complete list of LAFF Awards:

U.S. Fiction Award

Winner: Becks, directed by Elizabeth Rohrbaugh and Daniel Powell

U.S. Fiction Cinematography Award

Winner: Everything Beautiful is Far Away, cinematography by Christian Sorensen Hansen and Pete Ohs

The U.S. Fiction Jury’s special mentions:

Breakout Performance: Auden Thornton, Beauty Mark

Directing: Bruce Thierry Cheung, Don’t Come Back from the Moon

World Fiction Award

Winner: The Night Guard (El Vigilante), directed by Diego Ros (Mexico)

The World Fiction Jury special mention:

Excellence in Storytelling: On the Beach at Night Alone (Bamui Hae-Byun-Eoseo Honja), directed by Hong Sangsoo (South Korea)

Documentary Award

Winner: Liyana, directed by Amanda Kopp and Aaron Kopp

LA Muse Fiction Award

Winner: And Then There Was Eve, directed by Savannah Bloch

LA Muse Documentary Award

Winner: Skid Row Marathon, directed by Mark Hayes

The LA Muse Jury special mentions:

Acting: John Carroll Lynch, Anything

Excellence in Storytelling: The Classic, directed by Billy McMillin

Nightfall Award

Winner: Serpent, directed by Amanda Evans

The Nightfall Jury special mention:

Acting: Kate Nhung, The Housemaid

Award for Short Film

Winner: A Funeral for Lightning, directed by Emily Kai Bock.

The Shorts Jury special mention:

Excellence in Storytelling: Balloonfest, directed by Nathan Truesdell. USA

Award for Documentary Short

Winner: Black America Again, directed by Bradford Young. USA

Audience Award for Fiction Feature Film

Winner: The Keeping Hours, directed by Karen Moncrieff

Audience Award for Documentary Feature Film

Winner: Skid Row Marathon, directed by Mark Hayes

Audience Award for Short Film

Winner: Swim, directed by Mari Walker

Audience Award for Web-series

Winner: High & Mighty, directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada

The Danny Elfman Project

(Previously announced winners of free licenses to Elfman’s Rabbit and Rogue album for short films):

13, Justine Quinones

The Bridge, Matt Eckholm

Dandelion, Catherine Fauteux

A Day for Manuel, JB Minerva

Gamelan, Cornelia Nicolăeasa

A Glory Sewn, Travis Dixon

Lakesong, Douglas Gibbens & Konstantina Mantelos

Natural Promotion, Sean Oliver

Urge, Pieter Coudyzer