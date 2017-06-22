Becks, the musical drama directed by Elizabeth Rohrbaugh and Daniel Powell starring Lena Hall, won the LA Film Festival’s U.S. Fiction Award today, while Karen Moncrieff’s The Keeping Hours took the Audience Award for a fiction feature.
Those winners were among the awards announced today at the festival’s Awards Reception by Festival Director Jennifer Cochis and Film Independent President Josh Welsh (see the complete list below).
Festival Guest Director Miguel Arteta (Beatriz at Dinner) was awarded the Spirit of Independence Award for his work advancing the cause of independent film and championing creative freedom.
The U.S. Fiction Cinematography Award went to cinematographers Christian Sorensen Hansen and Pete Ohs for Everything Beautiful is Far Away, which made its World Premiere at the Festival. The World Fiction Award went to Diego Ros for The Night Guard (El Vigilante), which made its North American Premiere. Taking the Documentary Award was Liyana, by Amanda Kopp and Aaron Kopp.
The LA Film Festival kicked off June 14 with the world premiere of Colin Trevorrow’s The Book of Henry and closes today with the LA Premiere of Matt Spicer’s Ingrid Goes West.
Here’s the complete list of LAFF Awards:
U.S. Fiction Award
Winner: Becks, directed by Elizabeth Rohrbaugh and Daniel Powell
U.S. Fiction Cinematography Award
Winner: Everything Beautiful is Far Away, cinematography by Christian Sorensen Hansen and Pete Ohs
The U.S. Fiction Jury’s special mentions:
Breakout Performance: Auden Thornton, Beauty Mark
Directing: Bruce Thierry Cheung, Don’t Come Back from the Moon
World Fiction Award
Winner: The Night Guard (El Vigilante), directed by Diego Ros (Mexico)
The World Fiction Jury special mention:
Excellence in Storytelling: On the Beach at Night Alone (Bamui Hae-Byun-Eoseo Honja), directed by Hong Sangsoo (South Korea)
Documentary Award
Winner: Liyana, directed by Amanda Kopp and Aaron Kopp
LA Muse Fiction Award
Winner: And Then There Was Eve, directed by Savannah Bloch
LA Muse Documentary Award
Winner: Skid Row Marathon, directed by Mark Hayes
The LA Muse Jury special mentions:
Acting: John Carroll Lynch, Anything
Excellence in Storytelling: The Classic, directed by Billy McMillin
Nightfall Award
Winner: Serpent, directed by Amanda Evans
The Nightfall Jury special mention:
Acting: Kate Nhung, The Housemaid
Award for Short Film
Winner: A Funeral for Lightning, directed by Emily Kai Bock.
The Shorts Jury special mention:
Excellence in Storytelling: Balloonfest, directed by Nathan Truesdell. USA
Award for Documentary Short
Winner: Black America Again, directed by Bradford Young. USA
Audience Award for Fiction Feature Film
Winner: The Keeping Hours, directed by Karen Moncrieff
Audience Award for Documentary Feature Film
Winner: Skid Row Marathon, directed by Mark Hayes
Audience Award for Short Film
Winner: Swim, directed by Mari Walker
Audience Award for Web-series
Winner: High & Mighty, directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada
The Danny Elfman Project
(Previously announced winners of free licenses to Elfman’s Rabbit and Rogue album for short films):
13, Justine Quinones
The Bridge, Matt Eckholm
Dandelion, Catherine Fauteux
A Day for Manuel, JB Minerva
Gamelan, Cornelia Nicolăeasa
A Glory Sewn, Travis Dixon
Lakesong, Douglas Gibbens & Konstantina Mantelos
Natural Promotion, Sean Oliver
Urge, Pieter Coudyzer
