The Television Academy has announced Los Angeles Area Emmy winners in individual achievement categories for outstanding crafts in news and programming.

KMEX leads the pack with five, including outstanding sports reporting, hard news reporting, feature reporting, outstanding editor programming and outstanding videographer news. Spectrum Sportsnet LA followed with three – outstanding writer programming, as well as videographer single camera programming and videographer multi-camera programming. KVEA snared two for outsanding director news and outstanding editor news. KCET won for outstanding director programming.

Winners will receive their statuettes at the 69th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards on Saturday July 22 at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.

The complete list follows:

OUTSTANDING SPORTS REPORTING

Diana Alvarado, Reporter, Producer KMEX

OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS REPORTING

Norma Roque, Reporter KMEX

OUTSTANDING NEWS FEATURE REPORTING

Annabelle Sedano, Reporter KMEX

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR – NEWS

Sandra Alvarado, Director KVEA

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR – PROGRAMMING

Matt Glass, Director KCET

OUTSTANDING WRITER – PROGRAMMING

Steve Cyphers, Writer Spectrum SportsNet LA

OUTSTANDING EDITOR – NEWS

Jaime Sanchez, Editor KVEA

OUTSTANDING EDITOR – PROGRAMMING

Antonio Camberos, Editor KMEX

OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER – NEWS

Arturo Quezada, Videographer KMEX

OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER SINGLE CAMERA – PROGRAMMING

Adrian A. Huerta, Jr., Videographer Spectrum SportsNet LA

OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER MULTI-CAMERA – PROGRAMMING

Luca Desando-Grassi, Videographer Spectrum SportsNet

Adrian A. Huerta, Jr., Videographer

Thanasis Petrakis, Videographer

Nick Reinhard, Videographer

Brett Ritzenthaler, Videographer

Andy Schlachtenhaufen, Videographer

Ivan Serrano, Videographer

David Strumpf, Videographer