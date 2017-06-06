In a rerun of last year, Spanish-language station KMEX and network affiliate NBC4 again lead the nominees for the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, with 23 for the Spanish-language outlet and 18 for the NBC affiliate. The latter’s haul was matched by PBS, which more than doubled its 2016 noms count of eight.

Television Academy

Another Spanish-language station, KVEA, is fourth with 14 nominations for the 69th annual awards presented by the Television Academy. Spectrum SportsNet LA, which airs Dodgers games, and network-owned duopoly KCBS/KCAL9 were the only others to hit double-digit noms, with 12 and 10, respectively.

The LA Area Emmy Awards will be presented in 45 categories including news and programming, individual achievement and station awards. Individual winners will be announced on June 22 and will pick up their hardware at the awards gala on July 22 at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center. Note that all stations automatically are entered in the race for Station Awards; no nominees are announced for those prizes.

Check out the complete list of nominees here and a breakdown of noms by station here.