Like DirecTV with Friday Night Lights and Damages, Hulu with The Mindy Project and Netflix with Longmire, is taking in a series cancelled by a traditional network to help establish an original scripted brand.

The social network giant, which had been planning a foray into scripted series, has zeroed in on Loosely Exactly Nicole, which aired on MTV for one season. Facebook has been trying to make a deal with MTV to pick up the single-camera comedy, with some sources indicating that there is an agreement in place for the show.

A spokesperson for Facebook said,“We don’t comment on rumors and speculation.”

Toplined by comedienne Nicole Byer of MTV’s Girl Code, Loosely Exactly Nicole was created by Christian Lander and Christine Zander, with Lander executive producing alongside 3 Arts’ Avi Gilbert. I hear Lander’s involvement in Season 2 is still unclear, with discussions ongoing, while Zander is on board.

Loosely Exactly Nicole, whose potential move to MTV was first reported by THR, was one of three freshman MTV scripted series canceled earlier this year by the network as its new regime is shifting focus on unscripted and live and music-themed programming.

Neither of the three canceled series had done particularly well in the ratings, though Mary + Jane (368,000 viewers in Live+same day) has been the strongest. Loosely Exactly Nicole‘s L+SD viewer tally was at 198,000 viewers, followed by Sweet/Vicious‘ 180,000. Sweet/Vicious, which had been well received, also is looking for a new home, with its creators sounding pretty optimistic at the ATX Festival.

Facebook’s original scripted efforts are being spearheaded by Mina Lefevre who went to Facebook from MTV where she developed and launched Loosely Exactly Nicole, leaving just before the show was canceled.