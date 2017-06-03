UPDATE with more details: London Metropolitan Police are dealing with multiple incidents in at least three locations in the city that are ongoing, including at the famed London Bridge, the nearby Borough Market and another incident in Vauxhall.

Police have confirmed that shots were fired in Borough Market after a reported multiple stabbing, an incident that quickly followed reports of a van crashing into pedestrians on the London Bridge. Some reports suggested that men armed with knives exited the vehicle and attacked people nearby.

Just before midnight London time, CNN’s Nic Robertson, on the scene near the bridge, reported that police in riot gear instructed reporters and others to leave the area immediately. The BBC is reporting that police are looking for armed suspects in the ongoing situation.

Earlier, CNN broke into regular programming with reports that a white van had plowed into pedestrians, and a nearby restaurant was the site of the multiple stabbing. An eyewitness told the network he saw at least several people struck by the swerving van.

Police then reported another incident in nearby Borough Market, with news reports of possible gunshots in the area.

The initial police response occurred around 10:08 pm London time.

The news arrives just a day before tomorrow night’s big One Love Manchester concert starring Ariana Grande in Manchester, about a three-hour drive from London. The benefit concert will be seen live in more than 50 countries, with all proceeds from the international distribution of TV rights going towards the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,” set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross in honor of the victims and families affected by the May 22 suicide bombing at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert.

The story is developing, with police just tweeting that they “will release facts when we can.”

Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

We are aware of reports on social media. We will release facts when we can – our info must be accurate #LondonBridge — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017