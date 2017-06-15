The Location Managers Guild International has named Alison Taylor, Matt Chamberlin, Mac Gordon and Dan Taylor as new board members joining the returning leadership of Kokayi Ampah, Melissa DeMonaco, Mike Fantasia, Wes Hagen, Phill Kane, Eric Klosterman, JJ Levine, Matt Palmer, Mario Ramirez, Rebecca “Puck” Stair, and Dorion Thomas, who will serve as the 2017 LMGI Board of Directors.

The new Board will meet in the next few weeks to determine its new leadership, including the offices of President, Vice Presidents, Treasurer and Secretary.

Alison Taylor has worked in Location Management for twenty-two years and been a member of the Hollywood Teamsters (Local 399) for twenty-one. Her credits include feature films and episodic television such as, A Wrinkle In Time, Straight Outta Compton, Southland and The Leisure Class.

Chamberlin (Modern Family) has been a member of the LMGI since 2007 and a member of the locations community since 1996. He has worked in the Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta location markets.

Gordon has been in locations for twenty-five plus years and has supported the LMGI since its inception and has watched it expand from a national to an international organization. His credits include MacGyver, The X-Files, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.

LMGI Business Member Dan Taylor is currently the Facilitator/Liaison for the San Bernardino County Film Office and President of the Inland Empire Film Services. He has over 16 years in film permitting and has assisted over 8,000 productions.