“No one deserves millions for a cat game that mums play on the toilet.” Four crazy friends. One stupid app. And now, one trailer and one premiere date. Here is our first look at Loaded, the comedic drama that AMC just slated to premiere at 10 PM Monday, July 17, following Preacher.

The eight-episode series follows four tech entrepreneurs and childhood friends who, on the heels of selling their gaming company, become instant multimillionaires and are forced to deal with the pitfalls that come with being an overnight success. Jim Howick, Samuel Anderson, Jonny Sweet and Nick Helm play the nouveau riche quartet who have just sold their souls, er, company to Casey (Mary McCormack), who proves to be a high-powered, no-B.S. boss.

“Who’s had a boss before?” Casey asks her Champagne-swilling new employees. No problem, thinks Ewan (Sweet): “I worked in a video shop once.” Makes one want to download their app, then delete it on principle.

Based on the Israeli series Mesudarim, Loaded is about friendship, gluttony, ambition and how money can put even life-long relationships to the test. Kate Norrish, Polly Leys, Howard Burch, Avi Nir, Jon Brown and Mesudarim creators Muli Segev and Assaf Harel are the exec producers of the series from AMC, Channel 4, Hillbilly Television and Keshet UK.

Check out the trailer above and tell us what you think.