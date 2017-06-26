The Good Wife alum Josh Charles is the latest to join the cast of Dick Wolf-Rene Balcer’s limited series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. He’ll play Dr. Jerome Oziel, the Menendez brothers’ controversial psychiatrist, who plays a pivotal role in the case.

Principal photography began Monday in Los Angeles on the series, which will focus on the infamous case of Lyle Menendez (Gaston Villanueva) and Erik Menendez (Gus Halper), brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their wealthy parents seven years earlier. After a mistrial and deadlocked juries — there was one trial but two separate juries, one for each brother — the brothers later were re-tried and convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

Charles joins previously announced Edie Falco (Leslie Abramson), Gus Halper (Erik Menendez), Miles Gaston Villanueva (Lyle Menendez), Chris Bauer (Tim Rutten), Cliff Chamberlain (Detective Tom Linehan), Lolita Davidovich (Kitty Menendez), Anthony Edwards (Judge Stanley Weisberg), Carlos Gomez (Jose Menendez), Heather Graham (Judalon Smyth), Sam Jaeger (Detective Les Zoeller), Constance Marie (Marta Cano), Julianne Nicholson (Jill Lansing) and Elizabeth Reaser (Deputy DA Pam Ferrero).

Known for his starring role as Will Gardner on CBS’ The Good Wife, Charles most recently recurred as Duke Snyder on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Other credits include Masters of Sex and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp. Charles is repped by WME.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders is a Wolf Entertainment production in association with Universal Television. Dick Wolf, Rene Balcer, Leslie Linka Glatter, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.