NBC is rounding out the cast for its upcoming Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Lolita Davidovich (The Longest Ride), Heather Graham (The Hangover), Elizabeth Reaser (The Twilight Saga) and Larry Cedar (Trial & Error) are the latest to join the limited series from Dick Wolf and Rene Balcer.

Associated Press

The eight-episode first season will focus on the infamous case of Lyle (Miles Gaston Villanueva) and Erik Menendez (Gus Halper), brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their wealthy parents seven years earlier. After a mistrial and deadlocked juries — there was one trial but two separate juries, one for each brother — the brothers later were re-tried and convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

Courtesy of AKA Talent Agency

Davidovich will play mother Kitty Menendez. Graham will portray Judalon Smyth, a sexy, emotionally fragile woman having an affair with the brothers’ therapist Dr. L. Jerome Oziel. Desperate for Oziel to leave his wife, she craves his attention. Reaser is Deputy District Attorney Pam Bozanich, who’s assigned to the murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez. She has to fight the machismo politics of the DA’s office to keep control of the case. Cedar will play Milton Andersen, Kitty’s older brother, a man of Midwestern reserve, who attends a family memorial in a large hotel suite. He covets the Menendez’s fortune.

In addition to Villanueva and Halper, they join previously cast Edie Falco, Julianne Nicholson, Anthony Edwards, Sam Jaeger, Constance Marie, Carlos Gomez, Sterling Beaumon, Molly Hagan and Dominic Flores.

Davidovich, whose feature credits include The Longest Ride and Gods And Monsters among others, has had recurring roles on Shades Of Blue, Blood & Oil and True Detective. She’s repped by Zero Gravity Management.

Graham’s TV credits include recurring roles on Flaked, Angie Tribeca and Californication. She’s repped by Gersh and RMS Productions.

Reaser played Esme in The Twilight Saga franchise and will next seen in Discovery’s Manhunt: Unabomber anthology series. She’s repped by UTA.

Cedar’s TV credits include Trial & Error and American Horror Story and he’ll next be seen in Amazon’s The Last Tycoon. He’s repped by AKA Talent Agency.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres Tuesday, September 26 on NBC.