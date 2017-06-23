Angela Lansbury is in talks to join the cast of Little Women, a three-part drama series adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age classic for BBC One and Masterpiece on PBS.

The project, from Colin Callender’s Playground, is written by Heidi Thomas (Call The Midwife) and directed by Vanessa Caswill (Thirteen). Set against the backdrop of the Civil War, the story follows sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March on their journey from childhood to adulthood. With the help of their mother, Marmee, while their father is away at war, the girls navigate what it means to be a young woman: from sibling rivalry and first love to loss and marriage.

Lansbury will play Aunt March.

Little Women is produced by Susie Liggat. Executive producers are Callender and Sophie Gardiner for Playground, Heidi Thomas, Lucy Richer for the BBC and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece. Filming is slated to be begin in July.

Lansbury, an honorary Oscar winner, is seeking her first Emmy after 18 nominations, including 12 for her signature role in Murder, She Wrote. She next will be seen in Mary Poppins Returns. Lansbury is repped by Zero Gravity Management and attorney Bob Myman.