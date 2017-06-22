NBC had a seamless transition on Wednesday, with the debut of spinoff alternative series Little Big Shots: Forever Young picking up where the Season 2 finale of mothership series Forever Young left off last week. The offshoot, featuring older performers, opened with a 1.0 adults 18-49 rating and 7.4 million viewers (Live+same day), in line with the 1.1 in 18-49 and 7.3 million for last Wednesday’s LBS finale.

Yes, that is about a third of the demo result and half of the viewership for the LBS big series premiere but that was in-season with a preview behind The Voice. The bar in the summer is much lower. While LBS: Forever Young was expectedly older-skewing, its total viewership was pretty solid, ranking as the second most watched new broadcast series premiere of the summer so far behind NBC’s World of Dance.

LBS: Forever Young was the top program of the night in total viewers and adults 18-49. Still, the 1.0 18-49 delivery for LBS: Forever Young is the lowest for the franchise, a tenth off LBS‘ L+SD series low posted the last couple of weeks.

At 9 PM, the much talked about episode of NBC’s The Carmichael Show (0.8 in 18-49, 4 million) was on par in the demo with its most recent airings and set a four-week high in total viewers with a week-to-week uptick. NBC is yet to make a renewal decision on the well reviewed comedy whose cast’s options expire in one week.

NBC won the night in total viewers. The demo crown went to Fox, the only broadcast network to air all-originals last night. Masterchef (0.9 in 18-49) was down -9% from last week, The F Word (0.7) was steady.

The only other first-run offering on the English-language broadcasters last night was ABC’s To Tell the Truth (0.6).