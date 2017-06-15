It was all encores on ABC and CBS last night but things were also a bit déjà vu on the Season 2 finale of NBC’s Little Big Shots (1.1/5). The Steve Harvey-hosted talent show’s self-proclaimed “The Grande Finale” was all fan favorites on Wednesday, however it was Gordon Ramsay who won the night for Fox in the key demo.

With a 1.0/4 rating, Fox was the highest rated net of the night thanks to MasterChef (1.1/5) and The F Word With Gordon Ramsay (0.8/4). Tied with Little Big Shots for the top rated show of Wednesday, MasterChef was up 22% among adults 18-49 from its June 7 airing, when Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals dominated primetime. As for newbie The F Word, the series is even with its fast affiliate results of last week, which were adjusted down a tenth in the final numbers.

Tied for the most watched network of the night with repeat-filled CBS with 4.07 million viewers, NBC saw the Season 2 finale of Little Big Shots also the same as last week but taking a hit from 2016. Compared to the Season 1 ender of May 8 last year, a Sunday, last night’s Little Big Shots Season 2 finale was down 15% among the 18-49s.

The only other original of the night was a new The Carmichael Show (0.8/4) at 9 PM on NBC.

A previously June 28 scheduled episode of comedy was swapped in last night, to star Jerrod Carmichael’s discomfort, after yesterday’s shooting at an Alexandria, VA park where House Republicans were holding a baseball practice. The “Shoot-Up-Able” episode that was supposed to air dealt with a shooting at a mall, a topic that the Comcast-owned net obviously thought was inappropriate and perhaps too timely. Either way, that switch didn’t see any change in the ratings for last night’s The Carmichael Show, which was even with last week’s final numbers.