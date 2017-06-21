Lionsgate’s eighth film in the company’s hit Saw franchise will be titled Jigsaw. Lionsgate co-president Erik Feig announced the news Wednesday at CineEurope in Barcelona before unveiling a trailer for the newest installment of the horror franchise.

Feig didn’t disclose what the movie would be about, but fans of the Saw films will know Jigsaw is the nickname of John Kramer, the serial killer at the center of the franchise who lays out death traps for victims he believes take their lives for granted.

Lionsgate is releasing the pic October 27 domestically just ahead of Halloween. Jigsaw is co-directed by Michael and Peter Spierig and written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger.

The worldwide box office for the first seven Saw titles sits at a whopping $873 million.