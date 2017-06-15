Lionsgate and Grindstone Entertainment Group have extended its longstanding partnership with a new, long-term agreement, encompassing titles from Grindstone’s long-term collaboration with producers Emmett/Furla, including the upcoming releases Gotti starring John Travolta, Escape Plan 2 with Sylvester Stallone, the sequel to the global action hit, and the thriller First Kill starring Bruce Willis and Hayden Christensen.

In addition, the Grindstone slate includes director Michael Apted’s Unlocked, produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and starring Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom, Michael Douglas, John Malkovich and Toni Collette.

The announcement was made this morning by Grindstone President/CEO Barry Brooker and principal Stan Wertlieb along with Lionsgate’s Steve Beeks, co-COO/President of the Motion Picture Group .

“We’re pleased to extend our relationship with Barry, Stan and the rest of the Grindstone team,” said Beeks. “They are consistently profitable with strong brand recognition and serve as a reliable supplier of star-driven event films.”

Recent Grindstone successes include the caper thriller Heist starring Robert De Niro, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Dave Bautista, the crime drama Imperium with Daniel Radcliffe, Marauders starring Bruce Willis and the Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Aftermath.