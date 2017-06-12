Originally announced as a project for Sky Atlantic, the Nat Saunders/James Serafinowicz-created comedy Sick Note has been added to Sky 1’s lineup with the first season due to air this fall. Season 2 is currently shooting with Lindsay Lohan joining the cast which already includes Rupert Grint, Nick Frost and Don Johnson.

The six-part Season 1 follows Daniel Glass (Grint), a compulsive liar stuck in a failing relationship and dead-end insurance job, who is under the thumb of an irrepressible boss (Johnson). Just when things couldn’t get any worse, Daniel is wrongly diagnosed with a terminal illness by his incompetent doctor Ian Glennis (Frost). When the error comes to light, Dr Glennis convinces Daniel to hide the truth of his misdiagnosis from colleagues, friends and family in a lie that spirals wildly out of control.

Season 2 will pick up from the end of the first, with Lohan taking on the role of Katerina West, the daughter of Daniel’s boss. The actress has previously done guest appearances on various U.S. scripted series, including a four-episode stint on Ugly Betty.

The first Sick Note season will air on Sky 1 and streaming service NOW TV. It’s billed as one of a host of edgier, grown-up comedies commissioned for Sky 1’s 10 PM slot. Other shows in the fall line-up include Bliss, a comedy starring Stephen Mangan and Heather Graham from Emmy award-winning director David Cross, and Bounty Hunters, a new action-comedy from Jack Whitehall and Freddy Syborn.

Jo Sargent, David Walliams and Miranda Hart’s King Bert produces Sick Note which is created and written by Saunders (Trollied) and Serafinowicz (The Mark Steel Lectures). Matt Lipsey (Little Britain) is director. Producer is Sarah Fraser, and Sargent exec produces. International distribution of both seasons will be handled by Sky Vision.