Lilly Singh has joined the cast of Fahrenheit 451, HBO Films’ adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s iconic dystopian novel that stars Michael B Jordan, Michael Shannon and Sofia Boutella. Ramin Bahrani is directing and co-writing the script with Amir Naderi.

Jordan plays Montag, the young fireman who forsakes his world, battles his fire captain and mentor Beatty (Shannon), and struggles to regain his humanity. Boutella plays Clarisse, an informant caught between Montag and Beatty’s competing interests. Singh will play Raven, a tabloid vlogger who works with the fire department to spread the ministry’s propaganda by broadcasting their book-burning raids to fans.

David Coatsworth is producing, and Brace Cove Productions’ Sarah Green and Jordan via his Outlier Productions are exec producing with Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen.

Singh is actually a vlogger under the YouTube moniker Superwoman, and the social media star has a bestselling book in How To Be A Bawse. Her film credits include Bad Moms and voicing a character Ice Age: Collision Course.

She is repped by WME and Sarah Weichel Management.