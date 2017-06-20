EXCLUSIVE: Leslie Bibb has been set to round out the main ensemble cast for Tag, the New Line Cinema comedy that already stars Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Annabelle Wallis, Rashida Jones and Isla Fisher. Production got underway on the pic this week.

Jeff Tomsic is helming the script by Mark Steilen and Rob McKittrick, who adapted a Wall Street Journal story about a group of friends who have been playing a no-holds-barred version of the children’s game Tag for the past 30 years. The pic already has a June 29, 2018 release date.

Todd Garner, Steilen and Sean Robins are producing.

Bibb, who is next up in Netflix’s film The Babysitter and recurs on TV Land’s comedy series Nobodies, is repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino.