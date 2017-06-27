Girls cohorts Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are in early talks to pen Toni Erdmann, Paramount’s English-language remake of the German pic that was Oscar-nominated in the Foreign Language category this year. This is early days, we’re told, but this is the project that Paramount is eyeing Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to topline. Gloria Sanchez is producing. The original pic is a bittersweet comedy that revolves around an older man who begins to play pranks on his adult daughter after finding her too self-serious.