Amid all the wonderful dramatic complexities of past, present and future on FX/Marvel’s Legion stands production designer Michael Wylie’s premium sets, which are an edgy combination of modern and yesteryear vintage design.

The mental hospital with a ’70s meets future flair on ‘Legion’ FX

How that look relates to the show’s leading protagonist David Haller, a diagnosed schizophrenic who is really one of the earth’s most powerful mutants able to traverse several mental zones, is that no one is suppose to have a clear sense of time and place according to Wylie. “Let’s keep people on their back foot visually,” says Wylie about the series m.o. in the first episode of Deadline’s Crew Call podcast.

Here Wylie expounds on the genesis of the rich atmospheres he’s painted for David and his peers as they battle a ruling militant force: Whether the X-Men universe impacted Legion‘s look, “designing a really good mental hospital” and the secret behind that iconic kitchen sequence where David emotionally implodes taking forks, knives and plates with him.

Wylie has been nominated three times before at the Emmys, twice for art direction for a single series for ABC’s Pushing Daisies, winning once in 2009, and

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More) for Showtime’s Masters of Sex.

Take a listen.

