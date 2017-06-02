The King of Queens reunion on Kevin Can Wait is becoming permanent. Leah Remini, who guest starred in the two-part season finale of Kevin James’ freshman comedy, is joining the cast of the CBS sitcom as a series regular for its second season.

She will reprise her role as the tough, wise-cracking undercover police woman Vanessa Cellucci when Kevin Can Wait returns in the fall.

James and Remini starred together for nine seasons on the popular CBS comedy series The King of Queens, which aired in the same time slot where Kevin Can Wait is for most of the season, Monday 8 PM.

Kevin Can Wait ranked as this past season’s No. 1 new comedy in total viewers (9.19 million) and adults 18-49 (2.1 rating).

Remini recently starred in the NBC comedy pilot What About Barb? and has been making headlines with her documentary series Scientology and the Aftermath on A&E.

