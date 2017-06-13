Laysla De Oliveira will co-star opposite Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell in the sci-fi thriller Code 8, with Jeff Chan on board to direct. Currently in production, the pic is set in a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, known as “specials,” who are impoverished and face discrimination, often resorting to crime. De Oliveira is set as Maddy, a scrappy and resourceful “special” who is part of the inner circle of thieves. The Amell cousins raised the money for this project through the crowdfunding site Indiegogo, and will serve as exec producers along with Resolute Films’ Lee Kim, Blue Ice Pictures’ Mary Anne Waterhouse and Thick Water Entertainment. Chan is producing the pic via his Colony Films label. Repped by Gersh, The Characters Agency and Wright Entertainment, De Oliveira will next be seen in the upcoming films 7Seconds and Business Ethics.

Matt McCooey

James Jagger has been cast in Todd Robinson’s Vietnam-themed drama The Last Full Measure, joining the ensemble that includes Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Peter Fonda, Amy Madigan, Christopher Plummer, Bradley Whitford, Michael Imperioli, Linus Roache, Grant Gustin and Alison Sudol. Based on the true story of a present-day cover-up investigation, the film follows young Pentagon investigator Scott Huffman (Stan) as he unravels the injustice and battles the political machine in Washington. Jagger will play the younger version of Jimmy Burr (the older version portrayed by Fonda). The pic is produced by Timothy Scott Bogart, Mark Damon, Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson, Shaun Sanghani Julian Adams, Lauren Selig, Pen Densham and John Watson. Jagger, who previously appeared as rocker Kip Stevens in HBO’s short-lived series Vinyl, Framework Entertainment, ICM and Schreck, Rose, Dapello.