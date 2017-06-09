Parenthood alum Sam Jaeger is returning to NBC, joining the cast of Dick Wolf-Rene Balcer’s limited series Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders.

The eight-episode first season will focus on the infamous case of Lyle (Gaston Villanueva) and Erik Menendez (Gus Halper), brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents seven years earlier. After a mistrial and deadlocked juries — there was one trial but two separate juries, one for each brother — the brothers later were re-tried and convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

Jaeger will play Detective Les Zoeller, the Beverly Hills Police Department detective assigned to the investigation into the shotgun murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez. He broke the Billionaire Boys Club murder in Beverly Hills, and he doggedly investigates the tangled Menendez family murders. Falco plays defense attorney Leslie Abramson. Anthony Edwards and Julianne Nicholson also star.

Jaeger played Joel Graham on all six seasons of NBC’s critically praised series Parenthood. He was most recently seen on the ABC event miniseries When We Rise, and has a starring role in upcoming S.W.A.T.: Under Siege for Sony. He is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Circle of Confusion and Ziffren, Brittenham.