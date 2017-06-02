ER alum Anthony Edwards is returning to NBC with a co-starring role opposite Edie Falco in Dick Wolf-Rene Balcer’s limited series Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders.

The eight-episode first season will focus on the infamous case of Lyle (Gaston Villanueva) and Erik Menendez (Gus Halper), brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents seven years earlier. After a mistrial and deadlocked juries — there was one trial but two separate juries, one for each brother — the brothers later were re-tried and convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole. Falco plays defense attorney Leslie Abramson.

Edwards plays Los Angeles judge Stanley Weisberg who oversaw the Menendez trial and had a contentious relationship with defense attorney Leslie Abramson. Though he once had had a good reputation as a fair jurist, in the years leading to the Menendez brothers’ trial he had been humiliated in the eyes of his peers who thought he has lost the ability to control his courtroom. He previously had presided over hung juries in the McMartin preschool molestation case and acquittals for the police in the Rodney King trial.

Edwards recently starred in Fox’s untitled university drama pilot this season did an arc on Showtime’s Billions and directed the feature My Dead Boyfriend. Edwards is repped by Gersh and Lovett Management.