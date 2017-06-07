EXCLUSIVE: Constance Marie (Switched at Birth) and Carlos Gomez (Madam Secretary) have joined the cast of Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders, NBC’s limited series from Dick Wolf and Rene Balcer that premieres in the fall.

The eight-episode first season will focus on the infamous case of Lyle (Miles Gaston Villanueva) and Erik Menendez (Gus Halper), brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents seven years earlier. After a mistrial and deadlocked juries — there was one trial but two separate juries, one for each brother — the brothers later were re-tried and convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

Gomez will play the brothers’ father and victim Jose Menendez, a Cuba native and veteran businessman who founded Live Entertainment, and Marie plays his sister, Marta Cano. She attempts to console and support Lyle and Erik after their parents’ deaths and remains loyal to them but is not blind to the facts.

Repped by Innovative Artists and Kass Management, Marie starred on Switched at Birth and played the title star’s wife on George Lopez. Other recent TV credits include Angel from Hell and a voice role on Elena of Avalor. Gomez recurs on Madam Secretary, and his recent small-screen credits also include guesting on Grimm and NCIS: New Orleans. He is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency and Billy Miller Management.