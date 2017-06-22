Laurence Fishburne and his Cinema Gypsy Productions (black-ish) have signed a new two-year overall deal at ABC Studios. Under the pact, Fishburne and his longtime manager and producing partner Helen Sugland will continue to develop projects for the studio. Additionally, Melissa Gelineau is joining the company as Head of Television. She comes to Cinema Gypsy after a two-year stint as VP of Television & Development at Sofia Vergara and Luis Balaguer’s Latin World Entertainment.

Cinema Gypsy produces praised ABC comedy series black-ish starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, and Fishburne, as well as its upcoming spinoff College-ish on Freeform, toplined by Shahidi. Fishburne and Sugland serve as executive producers on both series, produced by ABC Studios.

In addition to drawing solid ratings and landing Emmy nominations for best comedy series, lead actor, and lead actress, black-ish has done very well for ABC Studios with off-network cable deals at BET and FX, syndication pact with Tribune and SVOD sale to Hulu.

Before her stint at LatinWE, Gelineau was VP Development at NBCUniversal International TV Production, where she served as VP Development and shepherded six-part miniseries The Devil’s Playground starring Toni Collette for Foxtel. Previously, Gelineau was SVP Creative Affairs for Bruce Helford’s Mohawk Productions at Warner Bros. She, overseeing creative for such series as George Lopez, Freddie, Wanda At Large and Cybill. She also was involved creatively in The Drew Carey Show, Norm and Roseanne.

Outside of the ABC Studios deal, Cinema Gypsy recently produced the BET six- hour miniseries Madiba, starring Fishburne, Orlando Jones and David Harewood. The series follows Nelson Mandela and his decades-long struggle against apartheid.

Additionally, the Cinema Gypsy-produced animated special The Snowy Day, to which Fishburne also lent his voice, won two Daytime Emmys this year, for Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Program and Outstanding Music Direction.

In the podcast space, the company partnered with TateMen Entertainment and AudioHQ to produce the ten-part Bronzeville, which began streaming in January.

Fishburne and Cinema Gypsy are repped by Paradigm and Del Shaw Moonves.