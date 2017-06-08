Former FBI Director James Comey wasn’t alone in giving a preview of today’s Senate hearing: Late-night comics got their marching orders the moment Comey’s entire advance statement was released yesterday.

We’ve already posted about last night’s joking from Samantha Bee and Stephen Colbert, so here’s a round-up of what the other hosts had to say about this morning’s Super Bowl of Senate Hearings.

On NBC’s Late Night, host Seth Meyers devoted one of his expanded Closer Look segments to Comey’s testimony, including – like so many of the other comics – the low-hanging fruit of that pseudo-romantic dinner attended mano-a-mano by Comey and President Donald Trump. Meyers gets a half-point for working in the cheesy old ’80s ballad “Lady in Red.”

Better was Meyers joke about press secretary Sean Spicer’s recent “I have not spoken to the president about that” tactic for avoiding questions. “Look guys,” Meyers faux-quoted Spicer, “Look guys, I don’t talk to the president, okay? I’m not even allowed to look at him – he says my eyes are too sad and spooky.”

Earlier on NBC, bearded Tonight host Jimmy Fallon got the romantic dinner joke out of the way quickly (“He made them sit on the same side of the booth”), before getting to a fake weather report by a fake Trump (“Watch out for a huge tweetstorm and a Category 5 covfefe”) and then landing on his best line: The White House will leave up the decorations from Veep Mike Pence’s 58th birthday all week to celebrate his inauguration.

Take a look:

On ABC, Jimmy Kimmel Live envied Comey’s opportunity to “trash talk” a former boss in front of the whole world, and then went low with a joke about Russian hookers: “Bill Clinton must be laughing his ass off right now, wherever he is.”

Here’s Kimmel:

And on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the host moved quickly past Comey to address other Trump news of the day, specifically the Forbes magazine expose on First Son Eric Trump’s children’s charity. Forbes has reported that some of the money from Eric’s charity golf tournaments ended up back in Trump corporate coffers.

With some well-timed editing, the Daily Show host had Eric commenting on the Trumps’ charitable habits.

“So, so sad,” said Eric (about Democrats, actually). “Morality’s just gone, morals have flown out the window.”

“My man,” replied Noah.

Here it is: