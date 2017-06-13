Lane Garrison (Roots remake), The Walking Dead’s Austin Nichols, and Ali Cobrin have been tapped to co-star the Ty Roberts-directed period drama The Iron Orchard, based on the novel of the same name by Tom Pendleton.

It’s the story of Jim McNeely (Garrison), an unsophisticated and unskilled young man thrust into the brutal West Texas oilfields circa 1939, who ultimately becomes a formidable wildcatter. McNeely must grapple with conflicted feelings; the love for his devoted wife, and the yearning for his first love.

Timothy Lee DePriest (Westworld), Lew Temple (The Walking Dead), Allan McLeod (You’re the Worst) and Rooster McConaughey (West Texas Investors Club) are among the cast in the film, which is currently shooting in West Texas. Gerry de Leon wrote the screenplay adaptation, while Houston Hill, Camille S. Chambers and George Sledge will produce via Santa Rita Pictures. Exec producers are Greg McCabe and Brint Ryan.

Garrison is repped by Crimson Media and Untitled Entertainment, Nichols is with UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment. Cobrin (Neighbors) is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Gersh.