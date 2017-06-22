EXCLUSIVE: The Film Arcade will release the Lake Bell-directed film I Do…Until I Don’t nationwide on Sept. 1.

The pic marks Bell’s second feature directorial following her Sundance Film Festival winning In a World which took the Waldo Salt screenwriting award in 2013. That movie was also nominated for a Film Independent Spirit screenwriting award.

I Do…Until I Don’t stars Ed Helms, Paul Reiser, Mary Steenburgen, Amber Heard, Wyatt Cenac, Dolly Wells as well as Bell. Pic tells the story of three couples in Vero Beach, Florida at various points in their relationships. They become subjects of a documentarian’s film about how marriage is an antiquated idea that needs a reboot: Why not turn marriage into a seven-year deal with an option to renew?

For Alice and Noah (Bell, Helms), more than a hint of boredom is setting in as they approach their first decade together and the prospect of parenthood. Meanwhile, Alice’s funky sister Fanny (Heard) is sure her “open marriage” to Zander (Cenac) is the key to their free-spirited happiness. And then there’s Cybil and Harvey (Steenburgen, Reiser), a pair of empty-nesters wondering what the next stage will be. As the manipulative filmmaker (Wells) attempts to show how marriage is outmoded, the couples she interviews discover the “do’s” and “don’t’s” in their own relationships.

Bell produced under her More Films label with Ways & Means’ Jett Steiger as well as Miranda Bailey and Cold Iron Pictures’ Amanda Marshall. The movie is executive produced by Jason Beck and Andy Bohn of The Film Arcade.

Other Labor Day releases include Weinstein Co.’s animated title Leap! on the Wednesday prior and an untitled Pantelion release from Lionsgate.