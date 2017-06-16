BET has acquired domestic TV rights to Fat Camp, the comedy film that stars Chris Redd, Anabelle Acosta, Mel Rodriguez and Vivica A. Fox and will have its world premiere next week in the L.A. Muse section of the Los Angeles Film Festival. A July airdate is in the works.

Redd stars as Hutch, a twentysomething who thinks image is everything — he fronts like a baller and is too spoiled to get a job. But when his mom kicks him out of the house, and he’s forced to work at his uncle’s fat camp, he finds himself supervising an offbeat group of husky boys who ultimately help him grow up.

Jennifer Arnold’s debut feature directorial effort is penned by Chuck Hayward (Netflix’s Dear White People) based on a story by Hayward and Shane Dawson. Tatiana Kelly, Jim Young and William B. Macomber are producers, and Eleanor Nett, Valerie Stadler, Peter E. Blacker and Dawson are executive producers.

“As the premier destination for lovers of African American culture, BET Networks is committed to supporting independent filmmakers and engaging our viewers worldwide, ” said Maureen Guthman, SVP Content Strategy at BET Networks. “We are thrilled to give this film a home.“

The pic is a production of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises unit Fluency; NBCU is repping international rights at the fest.