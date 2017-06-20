EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Chandler will co-star with Ryan Gosling in First Man, the Damien Chazelle-directed film about Neil Armstrong’s moon landing. Chandler will play Deke Slayton, the WWII flyer, aeronautical engineer and test pilot who was selected as one of the original NASA Mercury Seven astronauts and became NASA’s first Chief of the Astronaut Office. Gosling plays Armstrong, the first man to land on the surface of the moon.

The film is being co-financed by Universal and Amblin Entertainment, is based on the James R. Hansen book, adapted by Spotlight Oscar winner Josh Singer, with Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen producing with Chazelle and Gosling. Isaac Klausner is exec producer on the film, which Universal has set for release on October 12, 2018. Uni’s Sara Scott is overseeing.

Chandler stars in the third season and final of Bloodline on Netflix, is shooting Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and next will be seen in Game Night. He’s repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.