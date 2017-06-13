Entertainment and marketing agency Kovert Creative has taken a material equity stake in Howler Media, a multimedia platform that covers global soccer from an American perspective. Financial details weren’t disclosed, but Kovert says it involves a mix of working capital, creative resources and infrastructure that will expand and enhance Howler’s offerings.

Helmed by founder and editor George Quraishi, Howler draws on a team of experienced sports writers, illustrators, photographers, and designers for a glossy quarterly print publication about soccer known for its original feature writing, visuals and distinct point of view. In addition to running traditional sports journalism, Howler publishes stories that use soccer to examine culture, business, politics, and history here in the U.S. and around the world. Howler also is comprised of podcasts, newsletters, custom content, and an editorial and e-commerce website.

Founded by Joseph Assad and Lewis Kay, Kovert Creative was launched in January 2016 in partnership with entertainment and sports powerhouse WME | IMG. The agency operates independently.