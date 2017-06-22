Kino Lorber and Zeitgeist Films are forming a multi-year strategic alliance whereby they will co-acquire four to five features per year. These titles will be marketed and released by Nancy Gerstman and Emily Russo’s Zeitgeist Films while Kino Lorber will become the exclusive home entertainment distributor of Zeitgeist’s library of 130 titles. Kino Lorber counts over 1,500 titles in its library.

Starting in July, Gerstman and Russo will relocate to Kino Lorber’s midtown office in Manhattan along with Zeitgeist team member Adrian Curry, who will become Design Director for Kino Lorber and Zeitgeist Films.

Founded in 1988, Zeitgeist has a history releasing films from such notable directors as Todd Haynes, Christopher Nolan, Laura Poitras, François Ozon, Atom Egoyan and the Quay Brothers. Their catalogue includes titles from such renowned filmmakers, such as Agnès Varda, Guy Maddin, Olivier Assayas, Abbas Kiarostami, Derek Jarman, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Peter Greenaway, Yvonne Rainer, Jan Svankmajer, Andrei Zyvagintsev, Astra Taylor and Raoul Peck. Five Zeitgeist films have been nominated for Oscars with Nowhere in Africa winning the Academy Award for best foreign language film.

Said Zeitgeist Co-Presidents Gerstman and Russo in a statement: “Our collaboration with Kino Lorber is a major step for us; possibly the most significant since we began our company 28 years ago. We are like-minded companies in many ways and anticipate a very successful partnership.”

Richard Lorber, CEO of Kino Lorber stated: “Nancy and Emily share our DNA in their passion for great cinema. Their superb taste and astute judgment distinguishes them as the leading curators in the world of art house distribution. We foresee compelling synergies as we pursue our joint mission with joined forces.”