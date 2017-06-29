Fox News Channel said this morning it has re-signed Kimberly Guilfoyle to a long-term deal, ending her talk about possibly joining the White House’s media-massaging department.

She will continue to co-host the network’s 9 PM weeknight program The Five.

“I’m excited to remain at Fox News Channel, a place I have called home for many years, and to continue my role as co-host of The Five,” she said. “I very much look forward to what lies ahead.”

In May, Guilfoyle said in interviews she was talking to White House officials about becoming press secretary, because “I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country,’ adding, “You need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to handle that position.”

Guilfoyle, who joined Fox News as legal analyst in 2006, is an original cast member of The Five, which launched in 2011 and, since its recent move to the 9 PM time slot, is averaging 2.5 million total viewers and 510,000 in the 25-54 demographic. In today’s news, Suzanne Scott, president of programming for the network, called Guilfoyle “a huge asset” who “undoubtedly contributed to making the program a notable success.”

Prior to joining Fox News, Guilfoyle served as a legal analyst for ABC News and has covered major legal cases involving O.J. Simpson, Scott Peterson, JonBenet Ramsey, Natalee Holloway, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jackson.

Before launching her TV career, Guilfoyle was assistant district attorney at the San Francisco and Los Angeles District Attorney’s Offices. She also served as former First Lady of San Francisco from 2003-2005. Additionally, Guilfoyle is the author of the national bestseller Making the Case: How To Be Your Own Best Advocate.