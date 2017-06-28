Jodie Comer (The White Princess, Thirteen) has been cast in a lead role opposite Sandra Oh in Killing Eve, BBC America’s eight-episode dramatic thriller series written by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Killing Eve is based on the Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings and centers on two women; Eve (Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade security services operative whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Comer) is an elegant, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. These two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Comer’s credits include The White Princess, the recent adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, the drama series Doctor Foster, and miniseries BBCA’s Thirteen for which she was nominated for a BAFTA award for Best Leading Actress. She’s repped by Independent Talent Group and ICM.