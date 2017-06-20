Kevin Spacey is set to receive this year’s International Emmy Founders Award. The award, which recognizes an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity, will be presented to the two-time Oscar-winner at the 45th International Emmy Awards Gala on November 20 in New York City. “Kevin is one of the great multi-dimensional talents in our industry,” said Academy President and CEO Bruce L. Paisner. “From his acting in many movies and television shows to his successful stewardship of the Old Vic theatre in London and his outstanding deal making and acting prowess in House of Cards, he’s climbed every mountain there is. We are thrilled that he will be accepting the Founders Award.”

Lionsgate has inked a licensing pact with HBO Europe for a number of premium Lionsgate and Starz titles to air across the Central and Eastern European region and the Nordics and Spain. The package includes Starz original dramas The White Princess, which debuted in the U.S. in April, The White Queen as well as Lionsgate’s Graves. The move complements an earlier deal with HBO Europe for the series Casual, American Lion and Dimension 404. Lionsgate President of International Television and Digital Distribution said: “The deal marks a great kickoff to the NATPE Budapest market, which we enter with a massive library and a deep pipeline of brand new scripted and unscripted series, including Candy Crush, The White Princess and Kicking and Screaming and which we look forward to sharing with our clients.”

New Zealand Film Commission CEO Dave Gibson has announced that he will be stepping down from his role at the beginning of next year after four years. Speaking after the June Board meeting, NZFC chair Kerry Prendergast said the board reluctantly accepted Gibson’s resignation. “The change Dave affected during his tenure at the NZFC has resulted in an organization which is more outward looking and engaged with the industry,” he said. “I know his leadership will be missed by both the staff and the film industry.” During his tenure, Gibson oversaw the closure of NZFC’s sales agency and its subsequent replacement by Te Ahi Kaa. He also led the absorption of offshore attractions agency Film NZ into the NZFC and has also been involved in the financing of more than 40 films in the last three years including Hunt For The Wilderpeople.

Viceland has acquired a string of anime acquisitions for its UK channel in partnership with Anime Ltd. Amongst acquired titles are Tokyo Ghoul, based on the cult manga series by Sui Ishida, along with season follow-up Tokyo Ghoul Root A and acclaimed 50-episode series Eureka Seven. Viceland has also picked up rights to the series Cowboy Bebop along with action adventure title Samurai Champloo from the same directors. All four series will be shown on Viceland and in a dubbed format. These latest acquisitions mark the anime genre’s return to the linear television, with the series block to begin from July 17 in a regular daily slot.