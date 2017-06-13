In the end, no matter what LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers did, they could not stand between the Golden State Warriors reclaiming the championship trophy in the NBA Finals in last night’s Game 5 in Oakland.

With a 129-120 score, Steph Curry, MVP Kevin Durant and the rest of the Steve Kerr and Mike Brown’s crew took back what the Ohio team had taken away from them last year.

It was also a win for ABC and the NBA with ratings not seen for a Game 5 since Bill Clinton was in the White House. In the third NBA Finals battle in a row between the Warriors and the Cavs, last night’s primetime matchup snagged a 16.0 rating in metered market results. That’s the best that any NBA Finals Game 5 has done since 1998 when the Utah Jazz beat the Michael Jordon era Chicago Bulls 83-81 – for context, Phil Jackson’s Windy City team went on to win the series. In fact, in the early numbers, last night’s Warrior’s win is the highest rated non-Game 7 NBA game ever for ABC and sister station ESPN.

Monday’s Warriors win was up 13% in MM results from the fifth game of the 2016 NBA Finals, which the Cavs won on June 13 last year. Last night’s game in the Bay Area was also up 13% in MM numbers from Game 5 of the 2015 NBA Finals, a series that went on to see the Warriors bring home their first championship since 1975.

In what could have been a consecutive Warriors win, but was not to be, Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals went on to pull in a 7.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 20.5 million viewers.

Keeping LeBron’s promise to bring a championship to Cleveland, the Cavs went on to win the 2016 series with a hard fought Game 7 on June 19. Though they are not apples to apples in comparison, that championship winner snared an 18.9 MM result or up 18% from last night’s clincher.

We’ll update with more NBA Finals numbers as they come in, as well as the other shows and premieres on last night.