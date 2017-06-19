Music manager Daniel Field and Kathy Nelson, former head of filmed music at Universal, have signed on to produce Franc. Reyes’ upcoming feature A Boy And The Mirror Ball, which is based on his own novel.

It’s a coming of age film that follows Robbie, a teenager in 1970’s New York who finds himself in the whirlwind glitter train that ultimately became known as “Disco.” Disco and Robbie find a place in the world in the 1970’s, and both lose their innocence by the end of the decade.

Reyes, whose directorial credits include Empire, Illegal Tender and The Ministers, wrote the screenplay, which is based on his own life in the heady days of Disco in New York City.

Field recently served as an executive producer on the Fox pilot show Detour and is currently working on a television project with skateboarder Mark Gonzales, while Nelson has worked as a music supervisor on films like Pulp Fiction, 8 Mile, and Despicable Me.

Reyes, along with partner Lisa Nunziella, will also produce the project under their Alumbra Films label, which is repped by Donaldson + Callif, LLP.