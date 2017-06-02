Kathy Griffin alternately defiant and tearful in a press conference at her attorney’s office today, a day after a photo shoot went public of the comedian holding a “decapitated” head of President Donald Trump.

Standing in front of a packed room of reporters and cameras in Woodland Hills, Griffin and her lawyer Lisa Bloom confirmed that Griffin was under investigation by the Secret Service over the incident. Since the photo emerged, Griffin said she has received death threats, been fired from her CNN New Year’s Eve gig and has had several venues cancel her current stand-up tour.

“I don’t think I’ll have a career after this,” Griffin said. “He broke me.”

Griffin said the photos were inspired by Trump’s comments about then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly after the first televised GOP debate, when he said Kelly had “blood coming out of her eyes, or wherever.”

“Kathy did not forget that disgusting remark,” her attorney Lisa Bloom said, “for which Trump has never apologized.”

She added: “The message is clear: make fun of the President and lose your job. And that’s what’s happened to Kathy, and more. As a result of the First Family’s bullying of her, and those she does business with, Kathy has been vilified, received many death threats, had her personal website and social media channels shut down, been fired from multiple jobs, and had several events cancelled.

“She has had to retain a criminal attorney. For the first time in history that we are aware of, the President of the United States and his family has personally attempted to ruin a comedian. This has been a living nightmare for Kathy.”

The narrative about the Trump family was heard throughout the presser. “The President, his grown children and the First Lady are trying to ruin my life forever,” Griffin said, calling Trump “a bully. I’m not afraid of him.”

Said Griffin’s criminal attorney Dmitri Gorin of Trump: “He’s using the power of the federal government against her. His family is tweeting that she should lose her jobs.”