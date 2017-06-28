Kathy Baker (The Ranch) and Heroes alum Greg Grunberg have been cast in lead roles opposite Al Pacino in HBO Films’ untitled movie about the Penn State sexual abuse scandal, directed and executive produced by Barry Levinson.

Written by Debora Cahn, John C. Richards and David McKenna, the film centers on legendary coach Joe Paterno (Pacino), who, after becoming the winningest coach in college football history, is embroiled in Penn State’s Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal, challenging his legacy. Baker will play Sue Paterno, wife of famed football coach Joe Paterno. Grunberg portrays Scott Paterno, Joe Paterno’s son. In addition to Pacino, they join previously announced cast member Riley Keough.

Levinson, Tom Fontana and Jason Sosnoff executive produce via Levinson/Fontana alongside Wall Street producer Edward R. Pressman and Pacino’s manager Rick Nicita. Lindsay Sloane also is exec producing for HBO Films and Sony Pictures Television.

Baker currently recurs on Season 2 of Netflix comedy The Ranch, and will be seen in upcoming recurring roles on Netflix’s Love and truTV comedy I’m Sorry. Baker also co-stars in upcoming indie feature The Ballad of Lefty Brown, opposite Bill Pullman and Peter Fonda. She’s repped by Berwick & Kovacik and Paradigm.

Heroes and Heroes Reborn alum Grunberg recently wrapped production on Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star Is Born. He previously appeared in features Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Trek Beyond. Grunberg is repped by Paradigm, SC Management and Jackoway Tyerman.