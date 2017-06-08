20th Century Fox is moving The Mountain Between Us from October 20 to October 6.

October 20th is a hellish date with six wide releases in the mix. October 6 offers more breathing room with WB/Sony/Atlas’ Blade Runner 2049 and Lionsgate’s handholder pic My Little Pony. The first weekend in October has been a rich one for Fox in the past with adult fare, i.e. 2014’s Gone Girl ($37.5M opening, $167.7M domestic) and The Martian ($54.3M opening, $228.4M domestic).

Directed by Hany Abu-Assad, The Mountain Between Us tells the story of two plane crash survivors who form a bond in their will to survive as they cross the wilderness. Pic is based on the 2011 Charles Martin novel.