EXCLUSIVE: Fox has acquired an untitled sci-fi spec script by Karl Gajdusek, the Stranger Things EP whose movie credits include Oblivion. Michael Ellenberg will produce in the first film deal for his new Media Res banner. Matt Reilly brought in the project for Fox and will shepherd it. The spec was auctioned under the title Courage, but it won’t be called that. Logline’s being kept under wraps, but it’s said to be a character-based sci-fi drama in the vein of Inception and Edge of Tomorrow.

Gajdusek is repped by Verve and Management 360. HBO drama vet Ellenberg just launched his Media Res shingle to produce the prestige fare that marked his HBO tenure with shows that include Westworld, Big Little Lies, The Leftovers, True Detective and The Young Pope. Media Res will develop both TV and film projects. This marks the second collaboration for Ellenberg with Gajdusek; they developed a sci-fi project at HBO awhile back. Ellenberg is developing the event series Scenes from a Marriage from Ingmar Bergman’s relationship crisis classic, which The Affair‘s Hagai Levi will executive produce and direct in a co-production with Scandinavia-based Filmlance. Ellenberg last worked with Fox when he was exec producer on Prometheus.