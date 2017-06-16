EXCLUSIVE: Imagine Entertainment has hired Karen Lunder to be a senior motion picture executive. The hire was made by Imagine president Erica Huggins. Lunder will immediately oversee The Spy Who Dumped Me, the comedy that stars Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Outlander‘s Sam Heughan. Huggins said Lunder “has extensive film making experience and brings a keen eye for material to our team to develop and produce films that are both groundbreaking and commercial.”

Lunder leaves FilmNation Entertainment, where she was EVP of Production and developed/co-produced the Gavin Hood-directed Eye in the Sky, executive produced the Denis Villeneuve-directed Best Picture nominee Arrival, developed and oversaw the John Lee Hancock-directed The Founder starring Michael Keaton, and produced the Marc Webb-directed Gifted, the Chris Evans-starrer that has been the year’s top grossing indie film so far. Before that she was production president for Gil Netter and worked on Marley & Me and The Blind Side. She worked before that heading development for Landscape Entertainment and worked on films including John Tucker Must Die.