Former Activision exec Justin Manfredi has joined AMC and SundanceTV as senior vice president of marketing.

AMC

In his new role, Manfredi is responsible for developing marketing plans that leverage technology, social and data to build and engage audiences around popular AMC properties such as The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, and Preacher as well as critically acclaimed SundanceTV shows including Hap and Leonard and the upcoming Top of the Lake.

Manfredi is based in New York and reports to Linda Schupack, executive vice president of marketing for AMC and SundanceTV.

Prior to joining AMC, Manfredi held several roles in the advertising and marketing space – most recently as the Global Senior Director of Digital Marketing for Activision. Before that, Manfredi held senior roles at TBWA\Chiat\Day, David&Goliath, AKQA and Deutsch Inc.