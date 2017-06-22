Jurassic World‘s sequel now has a title — and a poster. Universal unveiled the name, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, on its social handles this morning. The reveals come exactly a year before the tentpole’s June 22, 2018, release date.

In one year, life finds a way. pic.twitter.com/32Cu62xn1Y — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 22, 2017

Juan Antonio Bayona is directing the sequel, taking over from franchise resurrector Colin Trevorrow. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back as stars as is original series star Jeff Goldblum. James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and BD Wong co-star.

Trevorrow penned the follow-up with Derek Connolly, who also co-wrote the 2015 blockbuster, and executive produces with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall, Pat Crowley and Belén Atienza are producing.

Jurassic World laid waste to box offices worldwide during the record-breaking year of 2015, banking $1.67 billion to become the No. 4 film of all time globally.

Pratt also primed the pump on Instagram today: