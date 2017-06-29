With a hint of Breakfast Club and nods to classic body-switch movies, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has unveiled its first official trailer, and it answers at least a few questions about the reboot. Like why Jack Black seems to be using the vocabulary a teen girl.

“That was, like, so intense,” Black’s character says after getting sucked into the Jumanji game’s universe. “I can’t even with this place…”

Seems the adult cast we recognize – Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan – are actually portraying the avatars of the high school kids playing the haunted, old video game known as Jumanji. Welcome to the jungle, indeed.

“Don’t cry, don’t cry, it’s going to be okay,” Johnson reassures himself during one tense moment.

This new trailer, set to bow during worldwide screenings of Spider-Man: Homecoming, is the first real look many will have at the Jumanji reboot – Sony’s President of Marketing and Distribution, Josh Greenstein, previewed an extended look for exhibitors at CineEurope in Barcelona last week with help from co-stars Jack Black and Nick Jonas, who were in town.

Sony Pictures releases Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on December 22.

The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale, with direction by Jake Kasdan. Producers are Matt Tolmach and William Teitler, with exec producers David Householter, Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Ted Field, Mike Weber and Chris Van Allsburg.

Take a look at the trailer and let us know what you think about the new Jumanji.